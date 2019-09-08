Carey Hart posts tribute to ‘inspiring’ wife Pink on her birthday

8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have been married since 2006.

Pink

Pink’s husband Carey Hart has shared a tribute to his “inspiring” wife on her 40th birthday.

The former motocross rider said the singer was getting better with age, “like wine”, as she celebrated the milestone on Sunday.

Posting a raft of images of the pair on Instagram, he wrote: “Welcome to 40 baby.

“I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you.

“The person you have grown into is inspiring.

“You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you.”

Hart continued: “I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever.

“You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you.

“I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you.

“I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s. Enjoy your day.”

Hart and Pink tied the knot in 2006 and have two children together – daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, two.

© Press Association 2019

