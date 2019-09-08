Countryfile rambling returns for Children in Need

Matt Baker and company will be joined by viewers across the UK.

Countryfile rambling is returning across the UK to raise money for disadvantaged children.

Presenters have announced that The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need will be taking place for the fifth year, having raised £6.2 million for charity since 2015.

Matt Baker, Steve Brown, John Craven, Ellie Harrison, Tom Heap, Adam Henson and Anita Rani will join viewers and inspirational children for rambles across the UK.

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani has welcomed the return of the charity project (Steve Parsons/PA)

Events will take place across Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, with presenters highlighting the challenges facing disadvantaged and disabled children.

Rani said: “I can’t wait to pull up my walking socks and get rambling once again for BBC Children in Need this year.

“I’ve been lucky enough to take part in every Countryfile Ramble over the last four years, and to have met some truly inspiring children and young people in the process.

“Thanks to your donations, BBC Children in Need really can make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

“That’s why I’m really looking forward to seeing the public getting involved in their thousands again this year and leading their own rambles come wind, rain or shine, because together we really can change lives.”

Since the project began in 2015, it has raised more than £6.2 million for charity, and more than 4,500 people have joined the presenters on their rambles across the UK.

Tommy Nagra, director of content for BBC Children in Need, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with the Countryfile team once again to get the nation rambling this autumn.

“Taking part in a short sponsored walk or an ambitious hike makes a huge difference to the thousands of children and young people we support across the UK. It’s a terrific way to get together to support a fantastic cause.”

The walks will take place in October and will be broadcast on The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need on BBC One on October 28.

© Press Association 2019