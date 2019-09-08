Tamzin Outhwaite has big news about her EastEnders role

The actress first played Mel in 1998.

Tamzin Outhwaite said it was “the end of an era” as she said goodbye to her EastEnders alter ego Mel after 21 years.

The actress, 48, said on Twitter that she had filmed her final scenes as the character.

So that’s it! The end of an era… for me at least. Melanie Healy/Beale/Owen has left the building… it’s been a pleasure , a privilege and a 21 year association with a family I will cherish forever and never forget….TIL next time my beautiful cast and crew… you all rock.❤️ — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) September 7, 2019

Outhwaite later clarified that Mel would still be seen in Walford for a while.

Sorry if I have confused some people … Mel Owen will still be on screen for a little while in @bbceastenders but yesterday was my final filming day. Hope that’s cleared things up 🙏 — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) September 8, 2019

Outhwaite joined the BBC soap as Melanie in 1998 and she left in 2002.

She reprised the role in 2018 after a 16-year absence.

