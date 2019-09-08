Sheridan Smith shows off two stone weight loss in before and after pictures

8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said she thinks ‘everyone should be comfortable in their own skin’.

Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith shared before and after pictures as she revealed she has lost two stone.

The actress, 38, posted a picture on Instagram of herself on the day she started rehearsals to be the narrator in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, and a current picture.

She told her 283,000 followers on the site: “I’m not one for weight loss regimes as I think everyone should be comfortable in their own skin but comparing today’s pic to day 1 of rehearsals on @josephmusical.

“l have lost 2 stone!”

Smith has now finished her stint in the production.

Before her last performance, she wrote on Instagram: “1 show left with this amazing company, I’m gonna really miss @josephmusical thank you @thelondonpalladium for a great summer and to everyone who came to watch.

“Loved being part of such an incredible show!”

© Press Association 2019

