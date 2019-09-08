Andrew Scott addresses being referred to as ‘openly gay’

8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actor said it implies a defiance he does not feel.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London

Andrew Scott has said being referred to as an “openly gay” actor implies a defiance that he does not feel.

The Scottish actor, who first found fame in Sherlock and attracted a new legion of fans as the priest in Fleabag, said the term does not reflect who he is.

He told British GQ magazine: “You’re never described as openly gay at a party – ‘This is my openly gay friend Darren’, ‘She’s openly Irish’.

“It implies a defiance I don’t feel.”

Matt Crossick
Andrew Scott (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott also spoke about how a gay actor can perfect chemistry when acting a straight relationship, saying: “Sexuality isn’t something you can cultivate, particularly.”

“It isn’t a talent … You believe the relationship, that’s my job.”

He added that his great love is theatre, after completing a run of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter at the Old Vic.

He said: “You direct yourself. Of course there’s a director, but in the auditorium, if you feel the audience is getting a little coughy, you’ve got to think ‘Well, it’s my job to get them back’.”

Scott was recently honoured with the Standout Performance prize at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019.

The full interview is in the October issue of British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’

Top 100 digital influencers revealed
Top 100 digital influencers revealed

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

From caftans to sequinned catsuits: These are the most major looks from Venice Film Festival

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
‘Overjoyed, buzzing and delighted’: celebrities react to their Strictly pairings

‘Overjoyed, buzzing and delighted’: celebrities react to their Strictly pairings
Vicky McClure reunites with members of Dementia Choir for fundraiser

Vicky McClure reunites with members of Dementia Choir for fundraiser
BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief

BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief
BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’