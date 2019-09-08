Neil Fox explains how Sir Cliff Richard helped him through arrest ordeal

8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The DJ was cleared of historic sexual misconduct.

Neil Fox court case

Radio DJ Neil Fox has said he turned to Sir Cliff Richard for support after he was wrongfully accused of sex crimes.

The former Capital FM presenter had been accused of eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault dating back to the late 1980s, involving young fans and colleagues.

He was cleared of all 10 counts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in December 2015 and said Sir Cliff helped him through the ordeal.

Neil Fox
DJ Neil Fox leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court with his wife Vicky after he was cleared (Yui Mok/PA)

The veteran pop star was also accused of historic sexual assault and last week agreed a final settlement with the BBC after suing the broadcaster over its coverage of the police search of his Berkshire home in 2014.

Sir Cliff was not arrested and did not face charges.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Fox said of Sir Cliff: “We would email each other. I messaged him to wish him the best of luck.

“He wished me luck and said he hoped it was all going well.

“He said he was glad it all worked out. I knew all the shit he was going through.

“He was incredibly worried and finding it really hard to work. He suffered really badly.”

Sir Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff Richard never faced charges (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “Even though he was cleared and got compensation, what he really wants is those years back.

“People going through, sadly, a shitty time clearly try to share intelligence for just a bit of support.

“You want to find other people who understand what you’re going through so you don’t have to explain everything.”

Earlier this year, Sir Cliff launched a petition so that those accused of sexual offences remain anonymous until charged, which is being backed by Fox.

He said: “I’m with Cliff. It was a dreadful time in our society. There was a celebrity witch-hunt and I thought ‘it’s my turn’.

“It’s only right you should be given anonymity until you are charged. Immediately you become guilty by association. The police wanted to believe any alleged victim. And people’s lives were ruined because of it. How is that fair?”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale star revealed as replacement for Jamie Laing on Strictly

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book
Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book

EastEnders fans stunned by soap shooting spree

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shock twist for Meredith Grey in trailer for new series of Grey’s Anatomy

Shock twist for Meredith Grey in trailer for new series of Grey’s Anatomy
BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief

BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief
Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?
Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’
Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’

Emmerdale star revealed as replacement for Jamie Laing on Strictly