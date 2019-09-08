Victoria Beckham shares details of David’s magical surprise for daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham shares details of David’s magical surprise for daughter Harper8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The fashion designer said the former footballer worked on it all day.
Victoria Beckham has revealed that husband David stayed up until after midnight building a Lego Hogwarts castle for eight-year-old daughter Harper.
The fashion designer first shared her husband’s project with followers on Saturday afternoon when she posted a video of the former footballer poring over an instruction manual as he built the foundations of the celebrated School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter stories.
She wrote: “Such a good daddy!! Harper is obsessed with Harry Potter.”
The video showed him carefully building the Lego model, which is made up of 6,020 pieces, and sells for £349.99 on the Danish toy company’s website.
It is recommended for ages 16 and up and features towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid´s hut as well as four minifigures and 27 microfigures of students, professors and statues, plus five Dementors.
However, Beckham appeared to find the project less adorable after midnight, when she shared another picture of her husband hard at work and wrote: “FFS … It is 00.18am and he is still up building this LEGO!! Been building ALL day!! X”
The castle also features the Great Hall with buildable “stained glass windows”, house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches and moving staircases; a potions classroom with racks of elements in jars; a Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom with assorted potion jars, gramophone and a closet containing a boggart; and Professor Dumbledore’s office complete with the Griffin statue entrance and Memory cabinet.
