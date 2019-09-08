Mark Ronson claps back after Lord Sugar questions his ‘real talent’

8th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Apprentice star queried if he could play an instrument.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Show – London

Mark Ronson has hit back at Alan Sugar after The Apprentice star questioned if the superstar musician had any “real talent”.

The DJ and producer appeared on the launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night to perform his track Don’t Leave Me Lonely, featuring the singer Yebba.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Mark Ronson and Yebba performing during the return of the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

He won an Oscar earlier this year for his work on Shallow from A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and has previously scored huge hits for collaborations with singers such as Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse and Camila Cabello.

Lord Sugar tweeted: “Question: Can @MarkRonson Mark Ronson play and instrument properly ?

“Or does he just like be on stage making a few noises suporting the real talent.”

Ronson appeared to make fun of a mistake in the tweet, replying: “Believe it or not, I can both play AND instrument. Me also write good.

“Let me know if you ever want to come to a show and hear some noise.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’
Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’

EastEnders fans stunned by soap shooting spree
EastEnders fans stunned by soap shooting spree

Shock twist for Meredith Grey in trailer for new series of Grey’s Anatomy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Vicky McClure reunites with members of Dementia Choir for fundraiser

Vicky McClure reunites with members of Dementia Choir for fundraiser
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book

Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book
Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?