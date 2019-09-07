Emotional Jamie Laing addresses Strictly exit during series launch

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star appeared in a video message after the episode.

Jamie Laing has shared his disappointment at having to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing in a video message during the show’s star-studded launch.

The Made In Chelsea star, 30, looked emotional as he explained that he would have to wear a surgical boot for eight weeks after injuring his leg while recording the episode.

The reality TV personality appeared close to tears as he promised to support his fellow competitors from the sidelines, “with or without a boot”.

Despite announcing earlier this week that he would not be competing in the 17th series of Strictly, Laing appeared in Saturday night’s launch episode.

It ended with a group dance by the celebrities and professionals, performing to Lionel Richie’s Dancing On The Ceiling.

Laing was due to dance with 29-year-old Oti Mabuse, but did not feature in the dance.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing (Ian West/PA)

In a video message after the episode, Laing explained his decision to leave the show.

He said: “Because of the injury I am going to be in a boot for eight weeks… which means I won’t be a part of the show.

“I want to wish all of my fellow competitors the best of luck, you guys are going to rock it without a doubt and I’ll be supporting from the sidelines, with or without a boot.”

If only @otimabuse 💔. You are a star!! 💃🏽

Following the show, he sent a message to Mabuse, accompanied with a heartbreak emoji.

He said: “If only @otimabuse. You are a star!!”

Mabuse replied, thanking him for their brief time together in a post to Instagram.

“You’re a star and thank you for being a blessing,” she said.

