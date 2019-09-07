Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The full list of couples

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The full list of couples7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
These are who each celebrity dancer has been paired up with.
The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing’s 17th series has been unveiled.
Fans will be delighted that Anton Du Beke has finally been paired with a celebrity capable of making it to the grand final, EastEnders star Emma Barton.
After finally lifting the glitterball trophy alongside his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton has been paired with Anneka Rice, whose Strictly future is already in doubt after she injured her shoulder outside of training.
After a year in the spotlight following his estranged wife Katya’s kissing scandal, Neil Jones has finally been given a partner by Strictly bosses – and football star Alex Scott is even being touted as a favourite to win.
Johannes Radebe, from South Africa, has also secured a celebrity partner for the first time, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley. He previously appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa for two seasons, both times reaching the final.
Here are the couples for 2019:
Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe
Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer
Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
David James and Nadiya Bychkova
Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring himself during the recording for the series launch, leaving his professional without a dance partner.
