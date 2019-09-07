Joker wins top Venice Film Festival prize

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Golden Lion previously has spotlighted films that went on to be major awards season players.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Closing Ceremony

Todd Phillips’ dark comic book film Joker has won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Jury president Lucretia Martel on Saturday announced this year’s winners of the prestigious award.

The Golden Lion previously has spotlighted films that went on to be major awards season players, such as Roma and The Shape of Water.

Venice Film Festival
Ariane Ascaride holds the Volpi Cup award for best actress in the movie Gloria Mundi (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)

Phillips thanked Warner Bros and DC for taking a bold swing with the movie, and his star, Joaquin Phoenix, for trusting him.

Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus affair film, An Officer And A Spy, won the grand jury prize. Polanski was not there to accept the award.

Luca Marinelli won best actor for Martin Eden, and Ariane Ascaride took the best actress prize for the French domestic drama Gloria Mundi.

