Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott surprise queuing Fleabag fans with G&Ts

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

People who had been queuing up outside the box office as early as 5am were given a drink by the stars of the TV show.

65b24f40-db12-4c1e-b140-01d9ae236e0c

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott surprised Fleabag fans by handing out cans of gin and tonic to people queuing for tickets to the stage show at 6am on Saturday.

People had lined up outside the box office as early as 5am hoping to secure tickets for the sold-out show, which is written by and stars Waller-Bridge as the title character.

One woman in the queue named Alexei filmed the pair as they made their way down the line, handing out drinks.

She told the PA news agency she arrived just before 6am: “There were already 11 people there waiting. There were many more people joining the queue.

“Just before the box office opened, Andrew Scott came out followed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge carrying boxes of M&S G&T giving them away to everyone in the queue.

“No one could believe it was actually happening! Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked everyone for waiting for hours and said that she hoped people would get tickets and will enjoy the show.

“Andrew was carrying slim-line G&T whilst PWB (Waller-Bridge) had the ‘full fat one’ as she said. It was a huge surprise to everyone and was very nice of them.

“Everyone was in shock.”

Photos from the scene wee later used by Marks and Spencer, who wrote on their Instagram page: “This is not just any G&T… This is a G&T handed out to fans by ‘hot priest’ Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge!”

While Scott is not in the stage version of Fleabag, he starred alongside Waller-Bridge as an Irish priest whose vow of celibacy is temporarily compromised by her character.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split
Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split

As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests
As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests

From caftans to sequinned catsuits: These are the most major looks from Venice Film Festival

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?
5 ways to make conversations about money easier

5 ways to make conversations about money easier
BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief

BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell on couples workouts with boyfriend Joe Sugg: ‘I’ve got him into yoga’