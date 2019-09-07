Gillian Anderson to play Thatcher in fourth series of The Crown

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She will join a star-studded cast that also includes Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson has said she is “falling in love” with the “complicated and controversial” character of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

It has long been rumoured that the X-Files star would play the former prime minister in the Netflix series.

It has now been confirmed that she will join the cast for the fourth series, which is currently in production.

Anderson said in a statement: “I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman.

“Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despise, defined an era.”

It has previously been confirmed that Emma Corrin will also join the cast for the fourth series, to play Lady Diana Spencer.

The imminent third series of the big-budget show will see a cast change, as Olivia Colman takes over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, and Helena Bonham Carter replaces Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

Tobias Menzies will take over playing Prince Philip from Matt Smith, while Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles and Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand.

