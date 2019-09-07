Vicky McClure reunites with members of Dementia Choir for fundraiser

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She joined them for a Memory Walk in Nottingham.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk

Vicky McClure has reunited with members of the Dementia Choir for a fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s Society.

The Line Of Duty star walked and sang alongside the choir at the Memory Walk in Nottingham to raise money to help find a cure, improve care and support for people affected by dementia.

She previously filmed a documentary about the connection between the condition and music.

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure brought together people suffering from some form of dementia to see if music can help them, as they trained to perform as a choir in front of an audience of 1,000 people.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk
Vicky McClure at the star of the memory walk (Jacob King/PA)

She reunited with members of the choir for her ninth successive Memory Walk, and was also joined by members of her family, who experienced dementia first-hand through caring for McClure’s grandmother (Nona) Iris, who died in 2015.

Memory Walks are Alzheimer’s Society flagship fundraising campaign across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some 38 walks will take place throughout September and October, in addition to other walks and events organised by volunteers.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk
With members of the choir (Jacob King/PA)

McClure has previously spoken about the need for funding of dementia research, saying: “The Government doesn’t put enough funding into research. I am passionate about looking into that.

“I want to know what’s being done on that side of things.

“The funding is the hardest part, to have the choir running all the time, they’re not cheap.

“It’s free to sing, but to have that routine and providing tea and coffee and somewhere to do it, it costs money.

“It can be cheap and manageable, but it’s not free.

“(We) need the backing of councils and the Government.”

© Press Association 2019

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split

5 ways to make conversations about money easier
From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off
Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests

BritBox ‘gun to the head’ for independent TV producers, says industry chief

