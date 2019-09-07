Stomzy reveals family connection in video for Sounds Of The Skeng

The single is his third from his upcoming new album.

Stormzy has revealed the two young boys in his new music video are his nephews Allyas and Omari.

The video for Sounds Of The Skeng opens with the rapper lying on a sun lounger on a London rooftop, dressed in a pink Hawaiian shirt and reading a copy of a book called The Velvet Touch.

The two boys sit by his side taking notes before The Book Of Skeng falls from the top of the frame.

The video features him concealing his nephews in an oversized coat and them running alongside him in their school uniforms, as they continue to take notes.

It also shows the grime star flashing Brit and Mobo awards, getting in the boxing ring and taking on his online critics.

He wrote on Instagram: “SOUNDS OF THE SKENG – OFFICIAL VIDEO STARRING MY NEPHEWS ALLYAS & OMARI – OUT NOW!!!”

The single is the third track to be released from his forthcoming new album, following Vossi Bop and Crown.

The title follows Stormzy’s 2017 track Mr Skeng from his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer.

On the new track he raps: “Five whole years on the circuit/ Every single year I merk it/ Every single year/ I switch flows, they jerk it/ I flip more, then reverse it/ Told bro reimburse it, I just hope that it’s worth it.”

© Press Association 2019