Shock twist for Meredith Grey in trailer for new series of Grey’s Anatomy

7th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The medical drama will return for new episodes later this month.

Grey’s Anatomy

Orange is the new grey in the trailer for the latest series of Grey’s Anatomy.

Footage from the 16th series of the hit medical drama shows Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, performing community service and being berated by her supervisor – who tells her: “Get back to work before I tell the court you’re in contempt.”

The trailer also shows Dr Bailey (Chandra Wilson) telling other doctors: “Due to criminal activity, Meredith Grey, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) no longer work here.”

It follows on from the series 15 finale, when Meredith was poised to confess to police about her involvement in an insurance scam and the other two doctors were fired by Bailey.

The footage also hints at a dramatic medical emergency, as sirens blare and a paramedic asks: “Is he alive?”

Grey’s Anatomy airs in the UK on Sky Witness and NOW TV.

© Press Association 2019

