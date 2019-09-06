Jason Manford thanks fans after Scarborough debut

The comedian stars in the new BBC One comedy.

Jason Manford has thanked fans following the first episode of new comedy Scarborough.

Set in the northern seaside town, the new BBC show follows the efforts of Mike to get his life back on track.

Leading man Manford stars alongside former Coronation Street regulars Catherine Tyldesley and Stephanie Cole.

He has thanked fans for their reception after the first episode aired,

The comedian wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for all your lovely messages about #Scarborough. First episode is always hard on an ensemble piece like this, setting up so many people and stories but I think @DerrenLitten nailed it. How funny is @sirsteveedge & Stephanie Cole!”

Scarborough is written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, and centres on a community in the North Yorkshire seaside town bonded by friendship, family and karaoke.

The show airs on BBC One.

