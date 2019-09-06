Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The pair were married in 2015.

66th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have ended their relationship.

The pair, who were married in 2015 and welcomed their first child that year, have now taken the decision to separate.

Actress Deschanel and producer husband Pechenik welcomed their second child together in 2017.

In a statement to People magazine, a representative for the pair said: “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.

“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Deschanel was previously married to singer Ben Gibbard.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?
Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways to make conversations about money easier

5 ways to make conversations about money easier
As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests

As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests
Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all