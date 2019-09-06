EastEnders fans stunned by soap shooting spree

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Viewers were impressed by the drama.

Albert Square set rebuild

Fans have been stunned by an EastEnders episode featuring a shocking shooting spree.

Hunter Owen went on the rampage in Albert Square before being taken down by armed police.

The villainous character shot Keanu Taylor and Ben Mitchell, and attempted to kill Louise Mitchell.

The bloody instalment of the BBC One soap saw Hunter, played by Charlie Winter, shot dead by police before he could dispatch the pregnant Louise.

Fans were left reeling by the drama, and some felt it was a return to writing form for the show.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “How amazing was EastEnders tonight?Absolutely brilliant end to an exciting week. Well done to Everyone involved.”

Another posting online said: “Brilliant #EastEnders not been this tense since Bradly falling off the Vic!”

One fan feeling the drama wrote: “Wow just wow at #Eastenders what an intense episode.”

Another simply wrote: “That episode of eastenders was crazy!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests
As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests

From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off
From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways to make conversations about money easier

5 ways to make conversations about money easier
Singer Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday

Singer Meghan Trainor ties the knot on her birthday
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less