Sir Paul McCartney meets school pupils while promoting his new children’s book

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Beatle was in London to meet young readers.

Hey Grandude!

Sir Paul McCartney spent the day speaking to schoolchildren ahead of the launch of a new book.

The global star and former linchpin of The Beatles chatted with youngsters from a Brixton primary school.

Paul McCartney reads his new book, Hey Grandude!, to a class of school children
Paul McCartney reads his new book, Hey Grandude!, to a class of school children (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul read from his children’s book Hey Grandude!, which celebrates adventures and relationships shared between grandparents and grandchildren.

The musician met with young readers at a Waterstone’s store in Piccadilly, London, and took part in a question and answer session.

Hey Grandude!
McCartney was taking part in a campaign to encourage more young people to read (Ian West/PA)

The living room of the the Grandude character was recreated in the bookshop, and the volume’s illustrator Kathryn Durst was also there with The Beatles’ star to speak with pupils.

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney spoke to children from Jubilee Primary (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul’s event was part of a campaign by publishers Puffin to get more young people reading, and to reinvigorate school libraries.

A lucky fan was also able to meet the musician having won a competition to spend time with Sir Paul.

