Lana Del Rey lands another UK milestone

Lana Del Rey has surged straight to the top of the charts and earned her fourth UK number one.

The US singer, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, has solidified her success.

Ed Sheeran remains top of the singles chart (Martin Rickett.PA)

Del Rey has sealed her place at the top of the UK charts with new release Norman F****** Rockwell.

The singer, known for her mournful lyrics, shot ahead of British talent Ed Sheeran to claim number one.

Sheeran has however kept his crown in the singles chart through his collaboration with Stormzy.

Take Me Back To has secured its second week at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston is next in the rankings this week.

Aitch climbs three to a new peak of number three with Taste (Make It Shake), followed by AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove, and Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights.

Behind Del Ray in the album rankings Sheeran narrowly missed out on top spot, with Taylor Swift’s new release Lover in third position.

Tool’s first release for more than a decade, Fear Inoculum, went straight to number four in the charts, with Lewis Capaldi’s debut Divinely Uninspired To A hellish Extent rounding off the top five.

© Press Association 2019