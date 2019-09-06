Nicki Minaj responds to fans devastated by ‘abrupt’ retirement news

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper previously announced she was quitting music.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Show – Bilbao

Nicki Minaj has apologised for her “abrupt and insensitive” retirement announcement.

The rapper previously declared her intention to quit the music industry in a post on Twitter.

Responding to a fan who asked her to address the issue and told her that fans had been left hurt by the announcement, she said she would discuss it further on Queen Radio, her Apple Music Beats 1 show.

She said: “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.

“In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be.

“I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

On Thursday, Minaj, who has topped charts with her work, told fans in a rhyming message that she would be stepping back from the spotlight.

She wrote: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.

“Love you for LIFE.”

© Press Association 2019

