Emily Maitlis’s stalker to face trial over letter allegedly sent to her mother

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Edward Vines pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

COURTS Maitlis

A prisoner who stalked Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years is due to stand trial accused of sending a letter to her mother to pass on to her.

Edward Vines has pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed on him at Oxford Crown Court in 2009 for harassing the BBC journalist.

The 49-year-old, who is representing himself, followed proceedings through a hearing loop in the dock at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Edward Vines court case
Edward Vines was jailed in 2008 (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The charge alleges that Vines acted in breach of the restraining order between May 7 and May 16 after, without reasonable excuse, writing a letter to Marian Maitlis to pass on to Emily Maitlis – which he was prohibited from doing.

Vines was jailed for 45 months on January 18 last year for continuing to breach his restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis from prison and his bail hostel.

He met and briefly became friends with the Newsnight presenter when they were both students at Cambridge University.

Wearing a blue-striped shirt and spectacles, the defendant confirmed his name and entered his not guilty plea.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC remanded the defendant into custody at the end of the hearing.

Vines, of HMP Ranby in Retford, Nottinghamshire, is due to face a two-day trial on the week beginning February 3 next year.

© Press Association 2019

