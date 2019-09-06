Orlando Bloom speaks out on his manhood after those photos: It’s not that big

Orlando Bloom has insisted that his manhood is “not that big” after he was pictured paddle boarding naked.

The Hollywood star, 42, made headlines by disrobing to paddle with girlfriend Katy Perry, 34, during their saunter on the Mediterranean.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor notched up a reputation with the snaps, taken while the pair were on holiday in Sardinia.

But he told US broadcaster Howard Stern: “It’s really not that big.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Things are extended on cameras with a big telescopic lens. That was an optical illusion.”

The British actor told Stern’s SiriusXM radio show he “had no idea” that he would be spotted by paparazzi, and he had stripped off three years ago for “a joke”.

Asked if he was upset when his publicist alerted him to the pictures, he said: “Of course, I was like, ‘Wait, What? This? No!’

“But that’s not the worst of it because first of all there is just the photo with the block over it.

“And you make some jokes like, ‘I hope they have a box big enough to cover it!’

“You can make all the jokes you like and then suddenly you realise somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough money.

“It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box, no black box.”

He later tried to change the topic, saying: “Honestly, can we get off this subject? … I do get my butt out in (new TV drama) Carnival Row.”

Bloom, who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, also discussed his forthcoming marriage to Perry.

“The one thing I respect more and more is the union of two people… There’s something about it that I didn’t necessarily comprehend in my youth that I do now,” he said.

