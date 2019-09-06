Love Island’s Theo Campbell prepares for race after losing sight in one eye

He sported an eye patch in a video posted on Instagram announcing the move.

Love Island star Theo Campbell is to take part in a race for a blindness charity after losing sight in one of his eyes.

Campbell, 28, previously told fans a popped champagne cork had split his right eye.

He now plans to join a 10k “obstacle course” challenge on Saturday to raise funds for the Himalayan Cataract Project, which aims to “eliminate preventable and curable blindness in the developing world”.

Campbell, who appeared in Love Island 2017, donned what he called a “pretty cool” eye patch in a video posted on Instagram.

He joked of the race: “I would do it for people who got popped in the eye with a cork, but that charity doesn’t exist!”

He said “not being able to see in one eye is a bit of a pain in the ass”.

Campbell, who was known as a 400-metre sprinter before he went on Love Island, announced last month he had suffered an eye injury in “a really unfortunate accident” at a party in Ibiza.

He said at the time: “Who would have thought a champagne cork would have been the end of me?”

His girlfriend Kaz Crossley, who was also on Love Island, will take part in the race too.

