Demi Lovato praised for sharing unedited bikini post

6th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The pop star said showing off her body was “my biggest fear”.

Demi Lovato said she is “unashamed, unafraid and proud” of her body after sharing an unedited bikini picture.

The pop star, 27, posted a holiday snap from a summer trip to Bora Bora, showing her wearing a leopard-print bikini while looking over her shoulder in knee-deep water.

Lovato said sharing the image, captioned “it’s CELLULIT!!!!”, was”my biggest fear” and that she is “sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body”.

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Writing on Instagram, she admitted regretting editing previous pictures.

She said: “This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.

“So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Lovato, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry and Heart Attack, will star alongside Will Ferrell,  Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision.

She told her 73.5 million Instagram followers it is “a great feeling” to be working in TV and films without a “strenuous workout schedule before 14-hour days”.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has been praised for sharing an unedited bikini picture (John Linton/PA)

Lovato added: “Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.

“Also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”

Lovato was praised in the comments, with fellow singer Bebe Rexha writing: “Yes yes yes.”

Model Ashley Graham said: “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!”

Hailey Bieber commented: “YES. U LOOK INCREDIBLE.”

Lovato, a former Disney Channel star, has been open about her struggles with addiction and an eating disorder.

In March last year she celebrated six years of sobriety but four months later was taken to hospital following a suspected overdose.

© Press Association 2019

