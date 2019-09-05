Nicki Minaj announces retirement to have family

5th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer reached out to fans online.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement from music to have a family.

The pop star declared her intention to quit the music industry in a post on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj shared her love of her fans (Jennifer Graylock)

Minaj, who has topped charts with her work, told fans in a rhyming message that she would be stepping back from the spotlight.

She wrote: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.

“Love you for LIFE.”

The swiftly viral post rapidly earned tens of thousands of retweets and hundreds of thousands of likes.

Representatives of Minaj have been contacted for comment on her decision.

© Press Association 2019

