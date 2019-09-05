Queer Eye star Karamo Brown returns to social media with a message

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has returned to social media after his family were allegedly threatened over his defence of Sean Spicer.

He said the former White House press secretary was a “really sweet guy” after he signed up for Dancing With The Stars.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Queer Eye’s culture expert said that he was looking forward to engaging the former Donald Trump spokesman in conversation.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Niall Carson/PA)

He was criticised for his comments, particularly from the LGBT community, and his Twitter account was soon deleted.

Brown has now returned to social media with a message posted to his Instagram account.

He wrote: “So… some of you may know I deleted my other social media pages and took a long break from posting on ig because I been in a bad state of mind.

“My kids/family & I were being threatened by strangers… People who I thought supported & loved me turned their backs on me… saying I was a traitor, a horrible person, delusional and treating me really bad… but as I walk into my first dance rehearsal for @dancingabc No More Tears and No More Holding My Head Low.”

A video posted with the message shows Brown singing along to Girl by Maren Morris

Spicer had a difficult relationship with the press during his time as Mr Trump’s press secretary and was widely criticised for making statements that were false before he resigned from the role in July 2017.

Brown provoked outrage for saying that he was excited to meet and speak with the former Trump press secretary.

He had told Acceess Hollywood: “I’ll tell you this … I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations.

“Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV (point of view) than us.”

