Amazon confirms release date for series two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will return to Amazon Prime Video for a new series on November 1, the streaming service has confirmed.

A new trailer shows the CIA officer, played by John Krasinski, head to South America to investigate after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle.

As his investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that leads him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, the UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the president’s plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

The new series will reunite Krasinski with Wendell Pierce as James Greer and the new footage gives fans a glimpse at Noomi Rapace as Harriet “Harry” Baumann and House Of Cards actor Michael Kelly as Mike November.

It also gives a taste of the high-octane stunts that will feature in the show, including Krasinski leaping from the top of a building in front of London landmark The Shard.

(Amazon Prime)

The trailer will be broadcast during the NFL Season Opener in the US on NBC, marking the first time Prime Video will be running a full-length trailer on broadcast television.

Additionally passengers flying into Los Angeles’ LAX Airport will see a 50,000 square foot illuminated rooftop billboard, declaring Jack Is Back, marking the largest rooftop advertising placement of all time, according to Amazon.

