Jamie Laing ‘upset and devastated’ after pulling out of Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing has said it is “upsetting and devastating” that he has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after injuring himself during recording for the series’ launch.

The Made In Chelsea star was the 11th celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s series of the BBC One dancing show.

Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @JamieLaing_UK. 😢 pic.twitter.com/pFieM6wqMl — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 5, 2019

Laing, 30, said in a video on Instagram: I won’t be dancing in Strictly because of my injury which is really upsetting and devastating to be honest.

“But when these things happen you have to be positive and when life throws you a curve ball you have to knock it out of the park and I will be supporting every single one of my buddies who are dancing this year.

“2019 is going to be incredible, they are a great bunch of people, they are wonderful.

“I wish I could be dancing but I can’t but they will rock the dancefloor so to all of you who are dancing this year, the people who I love, go and smash it and make us all proud, I know you will. Good luck to everyone.”

The BBC has not yet said whether it plans to replace him on the show.

Executive producer Sarah James said: “We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm.

“We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Strictly professional Kevin Clifton, who lifted the glitterball trophy last year with Stacey Dooley, sent a message of condolence on Twitter.

He said: “Feel really sorry for u Jamie Laing. Maybe come back next year.”

Having studied theatre and performance at Leeds University, Laing rose to fame after joining E4’s structured reality programme in its second series.

Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK . Maybe come back next year x https://t.co/YpZse9NhoW — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) September 5, 2019

Over the past seven years, Laing has become one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, making headlines for his romances with the likes of Louise Thompson, Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead.

The Oxford-born TV regular also appeared in the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017 alongside fellow Made In Chelsea cast member Spencer Matthews.

