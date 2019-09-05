Pregnant Rachel Riley shares adorable video

The expectant mother was left giggling in the post.

Rachel Riley and her unborn baby have been indulged in a “massage” by the family pet.

The Countdown presenter is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev.

My cat’s happy with the new place to sit. 😝🤰 pic.twitter.com/mHPCwiIDVg — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) September 5, 2019

Sporting a bulging baby bump, the maths master has posted a video giving a glimpse into her life as an expectant mother.

Footage posted to Twitter shows Riley’s pet cat kneading her bump in what she has called her baby’s first taste of pampering.

A giggling Riley says: “Are you giving the baby a massage? So kind of you.”

Baby’s first massage 😝 Cats are the best! 🥰❤️💞 pic.twitter.com/7TC4uo7LbE — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) September 5, 2019

In a message posted with the video the Countdown star wrote: “Baby’s first massage. Cats are the best!”

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly in 2013, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this year.

