Holly Willoughby recalls hosting This Morning after raucous awards all-nighter

She presented the show with Phillip Schofield in the clothes they wore the night before.

Holly Willoughby has revealed she expected someone to come out and stop her and Phillip Schofield as they hosted This Morning while still feeling the effects of a night celebrating at the National Television Awards.

The duo turned up at work in the same outfits they wore the night before to the red carpet bash in 2016 and admitted they had attended a raucous after-party hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Watching the clip back with the Britain’s Got Talent hosts as she and Schofield celebrated their 10th anniversary hosting the daytime show together, Willoughby said: “I think I was really trying to hold it together.”

McPartlin said: “I would like to say it’s probably our fault. Good night though? Sorry about that guys, those crazy days.”

Donnelly added: “I remember the next day waking up feeling like death, switching on the TV, seeing you guys and thinking, ‘I’m glad I’m not them. I’m glad I’m not on telly’.”

Willoughby said: “I remember looking at him (Schofield) and going, ‘Is this OK? Is anyone going to come in and stop us?'”

She added there was a turning point when someone came on the set with a massive cake: “I was eating it with a wooden spoon like a bowl of soup, I thought, ‘This has to stop’.”

What a show, from two of the greatest TV duos! Thanks for helping with @Schofe and @hollywills’ anniversary celebrations @antanddec! 🎉#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/jpzBO3hs1W — This Morning (@thismorning) September 5, 2019

Scofield said: “I think we were in control enough for it to be OK. We were allowed on the telly, our boss was quiet in the gallery, so we thought, ‘This is OK, everything is fine’, although we did hear him say, ‘Give them another drink!’, but it was only about the second commercial break when you (Willoughby) said, ‘Aah, I think I’m feeling a bit sick now’ – that is when I thought we might lose this.”

Of their NTA award, he added: “We never ever take it for granted. And we’ve never washed it so that one is just a bit sticky.”

