Britney Spears debuts new hairstyle

Britney Spears debuts new hairstyle5th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
She shared her new look on Instagram.
Britney Spears has ditched her blond hair and gone brunette.
The pop star, 37, decided to change her familiar locks and opted for a more subdued look.
Spears’ new hair was first spotted while she was on a date with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, in Los Angeles last week and she has now given fans a closer look.
She shared a series of selfies on Instagram and revealed her younger sister Jamie Lynn was the inspiration behind the look.
The post was captioned: “Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!”
Asghari, a personal trainer and aspiring actor, commented on the post: “Beautiful blond or black.”
Model Tess Holliday wrote: “We love a dark haired queen.”
Spears shot to global stardom as a teenager following the release of her debut album, …Baby One More Time and earned the nickname the Princess of Pop after her 2000 follow-up Oops!… I Did It Again.
Her career stalled following a public struggle with mental health issues, including a notorious 2007 incident when she shaved her head.
Following her mental health struggles, her father was placed in legal control of her career and personal affairs.
