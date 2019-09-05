Brad Pitt reveals why he quit drinking

5th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood actor is currently starring in sci-fi drama Ad Astra.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2019 Ad Astra Red Carpet

Brad Pitt revealed he sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous while trying to get sober.

The Hollywood star, 55, told the New York Times he decided to quit drinking amid his split from Angelina Jolie, 44, who filed for divorce in 2016.

He said: “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”

Brad Pitt
Actor Brad Pitt has opened up on his struggles with alcohol (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)

Pitt, who is currently starring in space drama Ad Astra, said attending AA meetings was “freeing”.

“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” Pitt said. “It was this safe space where there was little judgement and therefore little judgement of yourself.

“It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that.”

Pitt, who earlier this year starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has been among the early tips for Oscar success for his role in Ad Astra.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from her fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Yui Mok/PA)

The James Gray-directed sci-fi drama sees Pitt playing an astronaut who goes into space in search of his lost father.

Pitt said he drew inspiration for his performance from his own father, who owned a trucking company.

He said: “I grew up with that be-capable, be-strong, don’t-show-weakness thing.

“In some ways, I’m copying him. He had grown up in extreme hardship and poverty, always dead set on giving me a better life than he had – and he did it. But he came from that stoic ilk.”

Ad Astra will be released in UK cinemas on September 18.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives

How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear
How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

Man charged with selling fatal drugs to rapper Mac Miller
Man charged with selling fatal drugs to rapper Mac Miller

Love Ellie Goulding’s wedding gown? Where to buy a Victorian-style dress of your own

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From David Beckham to Naomi Campbell, see all the best tailored looks from the GQ Awards red carpet

From David Beckham to Naomi Campbell, see all the best tailored looks from the GQ Awards red carpet
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Latest contestant leaves Bake Off tent in biscuit week

Latest contestant leaves Bake Off tent in biscuit week
Hilton at 100 – the famous family of hoteliers synonymous with success and celebrity

Hilton at 100 – the famous family of hoteliers synonymous with success and celebrity
Hilton at 100 – the famous family of hoteliers synonymous with success and celebrity

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives