Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash, his wife says

Tributes have been paid to Grammy Award-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels after his death at the age of 41.

Daniels, who had written songs for artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson, was killed in a car crash in South Carolina, his wife said.

Daniels won the Grammy for best R&B song in 2001 for Destiny’s Child hit single Say My Name, and was nominated again in the same category in 2014 for Tamar Braxton’s Love and War.

Other songwriting credits include Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Jackson’s You Rock My World and Lady Gaga and Beyonce’s Telephone.

Writing on Instagram, his wife April said: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.

“A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy.”

Singer Kehlani was among those to pay tribute and tweeted: “Your legacy will never be forgotten!”

Dawn Richard, who used to be in the groups Danity Kane and Dirty Money, said: “Yooooo I’m lost. LaShawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul.”

She added: “God bless his family and friends. I send my prayers to them. Stay strong. Know he will always be loved.”

Musician Kirk Franklin wrote: “The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. LaShawnDaniels… we just stood together a week ago. No words.”

