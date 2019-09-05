Singer Rita Ora reveals latest on love life

The star also told how she enjoys spending time with her mother.

Rita Ora has said love is not her “main priority” at the moment.

The Let You Love Me singer – who has previously been linked to Calvin Harris and Andrew Garfield – said romance has not been at the top of her agenda for some time.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “People love to know about my personal life, and I’ve sort of accepted that.

“But what I’ve learned about love is that it’s not my main priority right now.

“I don’t think it has been for a while.”

Rita Ora on Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Ellen Von Unwerth/PA)

“I don’t know, I love hard and fall really hard, all the time,” Ora, 28, added.

“And my fans always say to me on Twitter, ‘Try not to fall hard this time! Try to take it easy!’

“And I just laugh because they’re always right.”

The singer, who is on the cover of the magazine’s October issue, also told how she often turns to her mother when she feels lonely.

Rita Ora in Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Ellen Von Unwerth/PA)

“I ask my mum to stay at mine all the time,” she said.

“Having my mother there feels like a reminder of being safe, of not feeling judged.

“I’m always saying, ‘Do you want to come and sleep over?’ Because it gets a bit lonely.

“And I love having my mum make me food too.

“I like to be babied, even though I’m, like, grown.”

To read the feature in full, see the October issue of Marie Claire, out today. It is also available as a digital edition through Apple Newsstand.

© Press Association 2019