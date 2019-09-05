Rami Malek hopes fans will be inspired by new Freddie Mercury release

A box set featuring recordings of the Queen frontman singing and speaking will be available next month.

Rami Malek hopes fans of Freddie Mercury will be inspired by a new collection of his words and music.

A box set featuring recordings of the Queen frontman both singing and speaking is due for release.

Malek, who played the pop star in blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody, has welcomed the collection and hopes it will inspire listeners to be as independent as Mercury.

Freddie Mercury’s words will be released in a new box set (PA)

The collection, Never Boring, is a curated selection of music, visuals and written and spoken words from the singer, who died in 1991.

Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal, said: “Never Boring brings to your life a piece of Freddie.

“I hope you’re able to sit with this collection and let the music, images and excerpts of Freddie Mercury’s life inspire you, like it did me.

“I hope you remember that your uniqueness is a gift, and what you do with it is your gift to the world.

“I hope like Freddie, you’re able to smile in the eye of a storm, focus on life’s silver linings, live boldly, and most importantly, live a life which is never boring.”

The box set contains three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 13 videos and interviews, a hardback book full photos – some rare and unpublished – and choice quotes from Mercury.

Hollywood Records and Mercury Records are releasing the box set in the wake of the global success enjoyed by Bohemian Rhapsody.

The collection is available from October 11.

© Press Association 2019