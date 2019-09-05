Jennifer Lopez says playing a stripper was ’empowering’

Jennifer Lopez has said it was “liberating and empowering” stripping in her new film.

The star, 50, plays a veteran stripper in upcoming crime comedy Hustlers, and said dancing on stage with very little on was a new experience despite her pop career.

She told S magazine: “I’m used to being on stage in sexy costumes, but I have three layers of tights and fishnets and a bodysuit.

“It was a brand new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men — 300 extras hooting and hollering — and dance for money.

“There’s something liberating and empowering about it, but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

Lopez also told the magazine how she has “always been trying to push for more Latin women in lead roles”.

“I’ve been doing romantic comedy leads since I was in my 20s — and those are always, traditionally, a certain type of actress that plays those roles — and that moves the needle a little bit,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez on ES magazine (ES)

“We want to keep moving towards things in movies looking the way they are in real life.

“How long is it going to take until it’s really, truly equal? I don’t know.

“All we can do is keep trying to move in that direction, keep forcing the issue.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES magazine, out September 5.

