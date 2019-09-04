Jennifer Aniston: Things aren’t shutting down now that I’m 50

The actress celebrated her 50th birthday in February.

Jennifer Aniston has said she doesn’t feel any different since turning 50 and finds it odd that her age now comes into it when people compliment her appearance.

The Friends actress celebrated the milestone in February.

She told InStyle magazine: “Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number.’

“I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different.

“Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.

“So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age’.”

“I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage,” added the actress.

Aniston also revealed one thing she will never let go is her hair.

The actress said she will always make sure to colour her copper locks.

“I’m not gonna lie – I don’t want grey hair,” she said.

