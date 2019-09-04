Jennifer Aniston: Things aren’t shutting down now that I’m 50

4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress celebrated her 50th birthday in February.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has said she doesn’t feel any different since turning 50 and finds it odd that her age now comes into it when people compliment her appearance.

The Friends actress celebrated the milestone in February.

She told InStyle magazine: “Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number.’

“I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different.

“Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.

“So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age’.”

“I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage,” added the actress.

Aniston also revealed one thing she will never let go is her hair.

The actress said she will always make sure to colour her copper locks.

“I’m not gonna lie – I don’t want grey hair,” she said.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As she launches her own natural haircare range – these are Tracee Ellis Ross’ best hair moments

David Beckham makes admission over his controversial fashion choices
David Beckham makes admission over his controversial fashion choices

What children should be learning about saving the planet
What children should be learning about saving the planet

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Emotional Kylie Minogue thanks good friends after winning GQ’s icon award

Emotional Kylie Minogue thanks good friends after winning GQ’s icon award
Emotional Kylie Minogue thanks good friends after winning GQ’s icon award

As she launches her own natural haircare range – these are Tracee Ellis Ross’ best hair moments