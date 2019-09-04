Scarlett Johansson: I love and believe Woody Allen

4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress has worked with Allen on three films.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out in support of Woody Allen, saying she loves and believes him and would “work with him any time”.

Film-maker Allen has been plagued by allegations he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, claims which first emerged in 1992 and have resurfaced in recent years.

Allen, 83, denies the accusations, but some in the movie industry have since distanced themselves from him.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter how she felt about Allen, Johansson said: “I love Woody.”

Woody Allen and Scarlett Johansson
Woody Allen and Scarlett Johansson (Ian West/PA)

“I believe him, and I would work with him any time,” added the actress, who worked with Allen on Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Johansson, 34, went on: “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it.

“I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me.

“He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Johansson, one of the early stars to be involved in the Time’s Up movement, said of the current climate in her industry: “It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably.

“Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Allen has previously called the allegations against him “baseless” and has never been charged in relation to any accusations made.

