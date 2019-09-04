Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited in Bad Boys 3 trailer

4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The film is due to be unveiled next year.

Will Smith

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reunited in the first trailer for Bad Boys For Life.

The film, which follows Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003), will see detectives Michael Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) back together for another ride.

The action-packed teaser unveiled on Twitter sees the pair on a case together, having agreed it is “one last time”.

They are seen in a car chase in a luxury set of wheels, riding in a helicopter and in several dramatic shoot outs.

“Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife,” the clip is captioned.

Other cast members include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton and DJ Khaled.

The film is due to be released in 2020.

© Press Association 2019

