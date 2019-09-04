First episode of new Bake Off series cooks up bumper consolidated ratings

First episode of new Bake Off series cooks up bumper consolidated ratings4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The series premiere saw the bakers whip up cakes.
The first episode of the new series of Great British Bake Off was watched by more than nine million people in the first week, Channel 4 has said.
The series 10 premiere drew 9.4 million after seven days consolidation. Views on catch up service All 4 are yet to be added to that figure.
Consolidated ratings include people who recorded the programme on TV and watched up to seven days later.
The 90 minute episode, which saw the bakers whip up fruit cakes and the birthday cakes of their childhood dreams, pulled in an average overnight audience of 5.7 million, peaking at 6.6 million.
On Tuesday night, as MPs were preparing to vote on allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31, some 5.8 million viewers tuned in for biscuit week.
The episode, which saw Jamie axed from the tent, peaked again at 6.6 million.
