Rob Delaney remembers son on what would have been first day at school

4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Henry died in January 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney has sent his love to other bereaved parents on what would have been his late son’s first day of school.

His son Henry died aged two in January 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Catastrophe star Delaney said in an emotional message on Twitter: “Today would have been our son Henry’s first day of reception.

“Would’ve loved to see him in his little uniform like his big brothers.

“(Heart) to all parents & siblings of wee ones who’ve died.”

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after his first birthday in 2016 and had surgery to remove it, but the cancer returned in the autumn of 2017.

In February 2018, the star, 42, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook saying Henry had died, paying tribute to his “smart, funny, and mischievous” son.

Delaney and his wife have three other sons.

Their youngest was born in August 2018, months after Henry died.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives

Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon
Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon

What children should be learning about saving the planet
What children should be learning about saving the planet

Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’

First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue

Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue
As she launches her own natural haircare range – these are Tracee Ellis Ross’ best hair moments

As she launches her own natural haircare range – these are Tracee Ellis Ross’ best hair moments
As she launches her own natural haircare range – these are Tracee Ellis Ross’ best hair moments

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives