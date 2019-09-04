Sartorial leaders: David and Victoria Beckham’s fashion over the years

David Beckham was honoured for his style at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Football star turned fashion icon David Beckham has claimed ownership for some of his past sartorial mistakes.

The former England football captain was honoured with the editor’s special award at this year’s GQ Men of the Year awards.

He joked: “My wife has been blamed for a lot of my outfits over the last 20 years but I can honestly say that actually it was all me.”

Some of his more famous off-the field-fashion moments include being pictured wearing a sarong in 1998 and the his-and-hers matching leather Versace outfits a year later.

Here is a look back at their most talked about fashion looks:

In the Nineties, Posh and Becks were known for being dedicated followers of fashion, but the pair were ridiculed almost as much as they were admired, largely because of their penchant for matching outfits, like these beige and white ensembles at son Brooklyn’s second birthday party.

(David Jones/PA)

The pinnacle of their twinning period came at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in LA, when Victoria donned a white diamante-embellished corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown while David wore a white suit accessorised with a blinging crucifix necklace.

(Ian West/PA)

By the late 2000s the couple had toned down their look considerably, but they still loved a bit of colour coordination.

In 1999 they were both rocking short hairdos (PA)

At the Sport Industry Awards 2007, Victoria rocked a chic LBD while David looked dapper in a black velvet tux jacket.

(Joel Ryan/PA)

In 2010, Victoria launched her eponymous designer label and quickly gained the respect of the fashion industry.

The following year, the couple attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while Victoria was pregnant with daughter Harper, and were named among the best dressed guests.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Now, two decades after their nuptials, Posh and Becks have completed their transformation from fashion victims to icons, but we love that they still wear matching outfits on the red carpet – albeit much more stylish ones than in the Nineties.

(Ian West/PA)

Over the years, David has also made some interesting choices when it comes to his hairstyles and headwear.

David and Victoria Beckham pictured at Heathrow in 2003, with him sporting corn rows (PA Archive)

The sports star has sparked a few fashion hair trends in his time from his days wearing corn rows to his late nineties “floppy curtains” do.

In 2002 he wasn’t shy to show off his mohawk (PA archive)

He has also been a longtime fan of a beanie (PA)

David has also been made an ambassador and a president of the British Fashion Council in recent years.

© Press Association 2019