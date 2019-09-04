David Beckham makes admission over his controversial fashion choices

4th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The former footballer won a special prize at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London

David Beckham has dismissed any suggestion his wife Victoria had been responsible for some of his controversial fashion choices.

The former England football captain is arguably as famous for his style as he is for his achievements on the pitch, but not all of his outfits have been well-received.

In 1998 he was pictured wearing a sarong while walking hand-in-hand with Victoria at the World Cup in France, while the couple were later mocked for their matching leather Versace outfits in 1999.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
David Beckham was honoured at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Some of Beckham’s many hairstyles – including cornrows, bleach blonde highlights and a buzz cut – have also come in for criticism.

However, Beckham dismissed the idea Victoria – now a renowned fashion designer – was responsible for his clothing.

Speaking at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, he said: “My wife has been blamed for a lot of my outfits over the last 20 years but I can honestly say that actually it was all me.

“At the end of this I get made an ambassador and a president of the British Fashion Council so I must’ve been doing something right.”

Beckham, 44, was joined by Victoria, 45, and the couple’s oldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn, at Tuesday’s star-studded ceremony at London’s Tate Modern.

The ex-Manchester United winger was honoured with the editor’s special award.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his long-time friend Sir Elton John for helping him throughout his career and said he was “proud” to work with charity Unicef.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon

First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’
First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tried and tested: DNAfit has a new SnapShot home blood-testing kit – we gave it a go

Tried and tested: DNAfit has a new SnapShot home blood-testing kit – we gave it a go
What children should be learning about saving the planet

What children should be learning about saving the planet
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon