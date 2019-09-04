Emotional Kylie Minogue thanks good friends after winning GQ’s icon award

The former Neighbours star reflected on her battle with breast cancer.

Kylie Minogue has revealed she is still close friends with one of the medics who helped her through her cancer battle.

The Australian singer, 51, was forced to miss a headline slot at Glastonbury in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer but made a triumphant return earlier this year for an emotional performance on the Pyramid Stage.

Kylie Minogue was honoured with the icon award at the GQ awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Neighbours star Minogue won the icon award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday and was introduced to the stage by Sir Tom Jones.

The Welsh crooner touched on Minogue’s illness and described her as “one of pop’s great titans”.

Minogue said: “Just the mention of ill health – I hadn’t thought about that – but I have someone from my medical team from all those years ago, and we’ve become such good friends, just got my heart racing about being here and what it means to have people you can depend on.”

The singer said it takes “hard work” and “determination” to become an “icon”, adding “you have to work though the tears and the pain”.

She said: “But you can’t do any of that without the people who love you and support you and the people you can celebrate something like Glastonbury with are also there when you’re missing Glastonbury.

“So I would like to thank all the people in my life who helped me to take home a beautiful award like this.”

© Press Association 2019