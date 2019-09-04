Phillip Schofield shares touching thoughts on Holly Willoughby

The pair are celebrating 10 years together on the This Morning sofa.

Phillip Schofield has called fellow presenter Holly Willoughby the sister he never had.

The host of This Morning said the pair trust each other with their lives.

Schofield and Willoughby are celebrating 10 years of presenting the ITV show together, and have spoken about their bond.

Holly Willoughby trusts her co-host (Ian West/PA)

The presenting duo now share laughs on screen and holiday together off it, following a nervous launch of their This Morning partnership in 2009.

Schofield listed the qualities of his friend: “For me in Holly, it’s someone I trust entirely and completely and someone who trusts me, not just on the telly but, you know, with our lives.

“I don’t think there’s anything that we don’t know about each other, we know each other’s strengths and each other’s weaknesses.

“If one is feeling down, the other one will be there to prop them up and make sure they’re OK. She’s like the sister I never had.

“I adore my brother, but I never had a sister and Holly is like my younger sister and that’s a lovely position to be in.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became close friends (Yui Mok/PA)

Willoughby had worked with her friend on Dancing On Ice before moving to join him on This Morning in 2009.

The presenter said she had a nervous start to her now 10-year tenure on the ITV show, but felt comforted by her colleague.

She said of her first episode that she was: “So, so nervous, and holding on to Phil for dear life .

“I was just scared, scared, scared. I’d watched This Morning as a fan for many years before doing it, I didn’t want to be the one to mess it up.

“I didn’t want to let everyone down. But luckily 10 years later I’m still there.”

Willoughby also paid tribute to her colleague on the show, who has become a close friend off it.

She said of the qualities in her friend she admires: “Somebody you can talk to that actually listens, somebody that gives great advice, somebody who’s loyal, somebody who makes you laugh and that you can return all of this by being there for them in return.”

Schofield named Davina McCall as his presenting hero after more than a decade at the helm of This Morning.

Willoughby said she admires Cilla Black for what she achieved on screen.

