Denise Welch’s son lands ITV soap role

Denise Welch’s son Louis Healy will join the cast of Emmerdale.

The young actor, and brother of The 1975 singer Matty Healy, is set to appear in upcoming episodes of the ITV soap.

Tommy Cannon will also be joining Emmerdale (ITV)

Comedian Tommy Cannon will also join the cast of the show as a patient of Doctor Manpreet, played by Rebecca Sarker.

Healy, who has credits in Vera and Scott And Bailey, will step into the shoes of Danny, who will become involved with the soap’s Sarah Sugden.

Details of the storylines of both characters are being kept under wraps by ITV.

Both of the incoming cast members will appear in the soap for the first time on Monday, September 16.

