R Kelly moved into general prison population despite security fears

3rd Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The jailed singer faces sexual misconduct charges in three US states.

Prison

Jailed singer R Kelly has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually assaulting minors, US prosecutors say.

A filing by Chicago federal prosecutors said jail personnel moved Kelly from a restrictive housing unit on Tuesday.

His lawyers said last week Kelly had been in solitary confinement in the Chicago federal jail since July, calling it “cruel and unusual punishment”.

But Tuesday’s filing says Kelly had cellmates while in the restrictive unit and that he himself asked to be kept from other inmates for fear of attack.

Prosecutors quoted Kelly as saying in a jail phone call he had seen “too many movies” about bad things happening to well-known inmates.

He faces sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’

Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue
Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter Kaia Gerber graces cover of British Vogue

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

What children should be learning about saving the planet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tried and tested: DNAfit has a new SnapShot home blood-testing kit – we gave it a go

Tried and tested: DNAfit has a new SnapShot home blood-testing kit – we gave it a go
Candace Bushnell on dating, sex and mid-life mischief after Sex And The City

Candace Bushnell on dating, sex and mid-life mischief after Sex And The City
Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon

Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum – here’s why she’s such a style icon
Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show

Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show
Anthea Turner announces big news on radio show

First Dates star Fred Sirieix ‘made to feel like second-class citizen’