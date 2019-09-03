Nicole Kidman praises Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Kidman also said she would love to return to the West End stage at some point.

Nicole Kidman has praised British actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, saying she is “mind-blowing”.

The Australian actress was speaking on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Asked if she had managed to see Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag in the West End, she told the PA news agency: “I actually saw the play when she brought it New York. I was shooting in New York so we went and saw Phoebe on stage in New York, she was mind-blowing.

Nicole Kidman was full of praise for Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“And then I’ve watched both seasons so, you know, the Emmys are coming up so…”.

Kidman also said she would love to return to the West End stage at some point.

She said: “I think just the way in which London does theatre, I love it. I would love to at some point in the next few years be able to come and do another play, I have young children so they decide a lot of things right now.”

Kidman, 52, has just starred in the second season of HBO drama Big Little Lies, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress will appear in upcoming drama The Goldfinch, which is based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

